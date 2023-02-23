© 2023 Public Radio East
Carteret County property that includes a rare wetland type donated to Coastal Land Trust

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 23, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST
Sea Gate Woods Preserve.png
(Photo: Sea Gate Woods Nature Preserve)
/
The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust expanded its Sea Gate Woods Nature Preserve in Carteret County with the recent donation of a 78-acre adjoining property.

Director of Land Protection Janice Allen said the property includes a wetland type that has become relatively rare because of logging and development in recent years.

“It protects a rare wetland community that us biology geeks refer to as non-riverine wet hardwood forest, and it's also called oak flats,” she explained.

Generally, that type of forest is seen from Craven County on up to northeastern Virginia, but it’s more often found alongside a river – and she said this one is isolated and not near the water.

Allen said the land was donated by the Eudy family, who have owned it since early in the last century.

“It was very heartwarming to hear about their memories of using that land,” she said. “You know, they've owned it since the 1920s. It's been in their family, and they shared memories of hunting, watching wildlife, camping, picking pecans, and they love that land.”

The new section was named the Captain Sam Morgan Preserve after the family member that purchased the property in the 1920s.

“While it's not open to the public, we do have periodic group tours out there,” Allen said. “It is a very birdy place. There are a lot of songbird species out there that nest and feed in these woods.”

More information about the group tours and birdwatching events, as well as how to become a member of the Coastal Land Trust, can be found on the organization’s website HERE.

Annette Weston-Riggs
