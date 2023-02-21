© 2023 Public Radio East
ENC school district considering bans on 41 books

PRE News & Ideas | By WHQR
Published February 21, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST
Advocates for children's reading say there's been a sharp rise in efforts to ban some books.
Joe Songer
/
AL.COM/Landov

Pender County School Board members at a recent meeting heard from residents speaking both in favor and in opposition of banning books.

The district’s administration has pulled 41 books from the schools’ libraries while they go through an internal review by their book review committee. This action was self-initiated by the school board.

A report on the results of the review will be delivered to the board next month. Most of the novels on the list allegedly contain sexual or violent content — leading to the board calling for them to be banned.

WHQR
