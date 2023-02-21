© 2023 Public Radio East
Autopsies show husband shot wife then himself in murder suicide after 20 years of abuse

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 21, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST
Pitt County squad car generic close up.jpg
(Photo: Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
/
An autopsy has determined that a man with a 20-year history of abusing his wife shot her to death earlier this month before turning the gun on himself.

Officials with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office say the bodies of William Small, 62, and his wife Heather Davenport Small, 44, were found with gunshot wounds at their home on Lexington Downs Drive in Greenville on February 4.

The autopsy showed that Heather Small was shot four times and the shots were fired from too great a distance for her to have fired them.

William Small’s wounds, however, were fired at close range, indicating suicide.

Investigators say William Small had a long history of arrests for domestic violence crimes against his wife stretching back over two decades.

Both are former police officers; William was a Greenville police officer from 1994 to 2000, while Heather was an officer at the now-disbanded Pitt County Memorial Hospital Police Department from 1998 to 2006.

Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
