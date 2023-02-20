Eight arrested on child sex crimes that range from indecent liberties to sexual activity by a parent
Eight people were arrested in Onslow County for child sex crimes.
Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office ICAC Task Force recently concluded “Operation Predators Web,” investigating CyberTips received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Among them. two people, Andrew Sutak, 34, and Justice Padgett, 25, were arrested.
Sutak is charged with felony third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Padgett is charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and several drug charges.
Investigators said further arrests are expected.
In separate, unrelated investigations, six were arrested on child sex crimes in December and January that range from indecent liberties with a child to statutory rape and sexual activity by a parent:
- Mark Wallace, 39: statutory sexual offense with a child by adult; sexual activity by parent; indecent liberties with a child. He was jailed on a $500,000 bond. Officials say Wallace was also arrested by Pender County for the same charges.
- Tanner Joe Burgess, 24: seven counts second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Bond was set at $100,000 secured.
- Shawn Andrew Boggs, 43: two counts statutory sexual offense with a child by adult; sexual activity by a parent; two counts indecent liberties. Bond was set at $200,000 secured.
- Joshua Forrest Ladd, 44: two counts indecent liberties with a child. Ladd was held in Washington pending extradition.
- Alexander Nienierowko, 20: statutory rape of a child; incest; indecent liberties with a child. He received a $200,000 secured bond.
- John Eric James, 53: three felony counts indecent liberties with a child. He was ordered held on a $30,000 bond.