Eight arrested on child sex crimes that range from indecent liberties to sexual activity by a parent

Eight people were arrested in Onslow County for child sex crimes.

Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office ICAC Task Force recently concluded “Operation Predators Web,” investigating CyberTips received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Among them. two people, Andrew Sutak, 34, and Justice Padgett, 25, were arrested.

Sutak is charged with felony third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Padgett is charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and several drug charges.

Investigators said further arrests are expected.

In separate, unrelated investigations, six were arrested on child sex crimes in December and January that range from indecent liberties with a child to statutory rape and sexual activity by a parent:

