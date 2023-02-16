© 2023 Public Radio East
Where does Iran go now?

By Connor Donevan,
Courtney Dorning, Fatma Tanis, Mary Louise Kelly
Published February 16, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST
A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in her support in front of the Iranian embassy in Brussels on September 23, 2022.
KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
/
AFP via Getty Images
A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in her support in front of the Iranian embassy in Brussels on September 23, 2022.

Are the demonstrations in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini more than protests? Are they a revolution?

Ali Vaez, director of the Iran Project at the International Crisis Group, tells NPR's Mary Louise Kelly that they're a revolution in the mindset of the Iranian people, not a revolution on the streets.

Though the protests have not reached a "critical mass," he says that a majority of Iranians now believe that the regime is incapable of real reform and want fundamental change.

Listen to the full report by clicking or tapping the play button above.

Connor Donevan
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Fatma Tanis
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
