Michael Jordan celebrates 60th birthday by donating to Make-A-Wish Foundation

Published February 16, 2023 at 5:49 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This news item settles a debate. Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time in the eyes of one charity. The basketball legend announced he's celebrating his 60th birthday by making a $10 million donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. It's the biggest donation from an individual in the organization's history, clearly making Michael Jordan their Michael Jordan of giving. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.