GOP-controlled NC House approves rules, Dems say they make veto overrides easier

The permanent rules for operating the Republican-controlled North Carolina House for the next two years were approved by members Wednesday, despite objections from Democrats that they make it easier for GOP lawmakers to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Temporary rules approved last month omitted an element from previous years requiring chamber leaders to give at least two days’ notice before holding an override vote.

Wednesday’s final rules package says an override vote may be taken on the same day a veto message is received from Cooper or from the Senate, or on “any other legislative day it is printed” on the chamber’s official agenda.