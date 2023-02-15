© 2023 Public Radio East
Wood stork may be removed from endangered species list after rebound in southern states

PRE News & Ideas | By Associated Press
Published February 15, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST
Wilfredo Lee/AP
A wood stork prepares to land in a tree at Big Cypress National Preserve in Florida in 2005. The bird's wingspan can reach more than six feet.

The wood stork, which was on the brink of extinction in 1984, has recovered sufficiently in Southern states so U.S. wildlife officials have proposed removing the wading bird from the endangered species list.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a news release that restoration of the wood stork's habitat, especially in the Florida Everglades and adjacent Big Cypress National Preserve, led to a sharp increase in breeding pairs.

Those numbers had shrunk to just 5,000 pairs in 1984, whereas there are more than 10,000 pairs today.

In addition, the wood stork has increased its range in coastal areas of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas where they have tripled colony numbers in recent years.

