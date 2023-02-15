© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

If you're in doubt: Sydney, Australia, and Sydney, Montana, are different places

Published February 15, 2023 at 6:06 AM EST

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Asma Khalid.

Kingsley Burnett was recently looking forward to a vacation in Australia, where he planned to take a cruise from Sydney Harbor. But even with a ticketing mix up, he got to Sidney just fine. That is Sidney, Mont. Burnett told a reporter that he figured something was a bit off when he saw snowcapped mountains out of the airplane window. But fortunately, with some help from the airline, Burnett's now scheduled to visit Sydney, Australia, in June.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.