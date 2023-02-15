STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If Valentine's Day wasn't for you, maybe today's holiday is. It's called Singles Awareness Day. And sure, the acronym is S-A-D, sad, but the holiday is about self-love according to the group of friends who created it in 2001. This group spent the first Singles Awareness Day exchanging gifts on the cheap. One of the holiday's biggest perks is the next-day Valentine's items for sale, like candy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.