© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Crust Bakeshop remembers those who are having a not-so-sweet Valentine's Day

Published February 14, 2023 at 6:46 AM EST

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Asma Khalid. Crust Bakeshop in Worcester, Mass., is making heart-shaped cookies for those who are having a not-so-sweet Valentine's Day. The bakery makes the cookies every year. But the words written on them are hardly ever the same. Customers and staff come up with the ideas. In the past, the bakery landed on sayings like no match, swipe left and thank you, next. The shop's owner says the cookies are bestsellers around Valentine's Day.

(SOUNDBITE OF VITAMIN STRING QUARTET'S "THANK U, NEXT")

KHALID: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.