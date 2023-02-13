Steven Van Zandt steps up Jamie Raskin's 'chemo head-cover fashion' with bandana gift

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Congressman Jamie Raskin is singing out his gratitude - metaphorically anyway - for Stevie Van Zandt on Twitter. The E Street Band guitarist gifted the Maryland Democrat one of his signature bandanas. Raskin has cancer and has been sporting these bandanas on the House floor. He thanked Van Zandt for what he called, quote, "a step up in his chemo head cover fashions." And he closed with, rock on, Stevie, keep spreading the light. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.