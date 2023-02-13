© 2023 Public Radio East
Large fire at Wayne County railroad tie recycling facility brought under control after burning for two days

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published February 13, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST
Wayne County fire.jpg
(Photo: Wayne County Government via Facebook)
/
A massive fire broke out on Mount Olive Highway in Dudley, just outside of Goldsboro, over the weekend.

A 911 call at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday described the flames from the fire at National Salvage and Service Corp. as reaching three stories high.

The facility recycles railroad ties, which officials said are coated with creosote, a wood preservative, and that caused a large amount of smoke.

Officials said 27 fire departments responded and firefighters were on the defensive for much of Saturday, working to control the fire.

Burning continued into Sunday and firefighters were able to get the fire under control; out-of-county crews were then dismissed. Rain throughout the weekend helped.

NCDOT rerouted train traffic to avoid the area.

Two nearby homes were evacuated out concerns for safety.

Nobody was hurt.

The cause of fire has not been determined, but officials from Wayne County Sherriff's Office, the state forest service and the state bureau of investigations are looking into it.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
