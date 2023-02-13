Large fire at Wayne County railroad tie recycling facility brought under control after burning for two days

A massive fire broke out on Mount Olive Highway in Dudley, just outside of Goldsboro, over the weekend.

A 911 call at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday described the flames from the fire at National Salvage and Service Corp. as reaching three stories high.

The facility recycles railroad ties, which officials said are coated with creosote, a wood preservative, and that caused a large amount of smoke.

Officials said 27 fire departments responded and firefighters were on the defensive for much of Saturday, working to control the fire.

Burning continued into Sunday and firefighters were able to get the fire under control; out-of-county crews were then dismissed. Rain throughout the weekend helped.

NCDOT rerouted train traffic to avoid the area.

Two nearby homes were evacuated out concerns for safety.

Nobody was hurt.

The cause of fire has not been determined, but officials from Wayne County Sherriff's Office, the state forest service and the state bureau of investigations are looking into it.