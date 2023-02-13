Eight who died remembered in many ways on one-year anniversary of ENC plane crash

It’s been one year since the plane crash that killed eight people off the North Carolina coast, four of them East Carteret High School students.

The group that died in the plane crash were returning from a youth duck hunting trip.

On Monday, Noah Styron, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd, and Kole McInnis will be honored by the school, with students and staff members wearing camouflage.

Carteret County’s Historic Courthouse Cupola is lit in blue and will remain illuminated until Tuesday evening, and last month county commissioners passed a proclamation declaring this “Young Waterfowlers’ Day” in Carteret County.

A memorial service and tree-planting ceremony will be held at Atlantic Elementary School on Monday at 10:00 a.m.