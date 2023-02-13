© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eight who died remembered in many ways on one-year anniversary of ENC plane crash

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 13, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST
Plane crash students.jpg
(Photos provided by Carteret County Public Schools)
/
Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, and Daily Shepherd.

It’s been one year since the plane crash that killed eight people off the North Carolina coast, four of them East Carteret High School students.

The group that died in the plane crash were returning from a youth duck hunting trip.

On Monday, Noah Styron, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd, and Kole McInnis will be honored by the school, with students and staff members wearing camouflage.

Carteret County’s Historic Courthouse Cupola is lit in blue and will remain illuminated until Tuesday evening, and last month county commissioners passed a proclamation declaring this “Young Waterfowlers’ Day” in Carteret County.

A memorial service and tree-planting ceremony will be held at Atlantic Elementary School on Monday at 10:00 a.m.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs