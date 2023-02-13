Columbus residents are divided over Black History Month-themed police cruiser

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Columbus, Ohio's Division of Police decided to celebrate Black History Month by rolling out a specially decorated police cruiser. It's called History 1 and was announced with a video online. A backlash soon followed. Leticia Wiggins reports.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR: I still have a dream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream.

LETICIA WIGGINS, BYLINE: The video post opens with the voice of Dr. Martin Luther King and a community mural with the words freedom and equality. The frame cuts to the flashing lights of a police cruiser. Black History Month is emblazoned on the hood and a quote on the side that scholars say is wrongly attributed to Dr. King - be the peace you wish to see in the world. Artist and community member Lance Johnson was stunned when he saw the post.

LANCE JOHNSON: I was just confused. In my mind, I'm like, who would sign off on this?

WIGGINS: Johnson painted the mural featured in the video announcement, but was confused by the selective use of the art, which did not include the portraits of people killed.

JOHNSON: It's a mural that is, one, celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King, but also recognizing people who were killed by police brutality.

WIGGINS: According to policescorecard.org, Columbus police have killed 48 people from 2013 to 2021. Of the people killed, 73% were Black. Dr. Hasan Kwame Jeffries is a professor of history at the Ohio State University. He says in light of police violence in Columbus, the reveal was tone deaf.

HASAN KWAME JEFFRIES: Black people are less interested in a thematic car celebrating African American history or Black History Month and more interested in police reform.

WIGGINS: A police spokesman told the Columbus Dispatch the cruiser was a collective idea. In a written statement, the police share that the cruiser as a decommissioned car used for community engagement. It commemorates holidays and events like Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Veteran's Day. Taisha Radford Schwartz (ph) is a resident of Columbus' Bronzeville community. She says the police should keep this month off its list of commemorations.

TAISHA RADFORD SCHWARTZ: I don't know that the police should be celebrating Black History Month. I don't know that the police as an institution is there.

WIGGINS: The announcement came less than a week after the release of footage showing the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, and the same day a lawsuit was filed against Columbus city and public safety officials within the division. The Miami Police Department unveiled a similar cruiser last week, also met with criticism. Dr. Melissa Crum is a diversity and equity practitioner. She says if police departments across the country want to celebrate the month...

MELISSA CRUM: The first thing they have to do is come to grips with their industry and specific business's history that is connected to oppression.

WIGGINS: A police representative wrote that some community members have responded positively and asked for History 1 to participate in several Black History Month events. When asked for details, the police said things are still being finalized. Tiffany Tims-Inskeep is the regional vice president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement. She sees the cruiser as a genuine effort to connect with the community.

TIFFANY TIMS-INSKEEP: This is a way they're trying to reach the community and bridge the gap.

WIGGINS: Dion Mensah is the leader of grassroots organization Black Queer and Intersectional Collective. She says the gesture is ultimately fatiguing for the community.

DION MENSAH: It's a slap in the face when you think about all of the lives that have been lost at the hands of police violence here in Columbus.

WIGGINS: This month, Columbus Division of Police also announced plans for a new specialized unit targeting gang violence, similar to Memphis's SCORPION unit. It is another decision met with confusion and outrage by some in the community.

