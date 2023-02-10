© 2023 Public Radio East
Burt Bacharach, one of the world's most accomplished songwriters, dies at 94

Published February 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Burt Bacharach, one of the world's most accomplished songwriters, has died. His career spanned seven decades and was noted for his collaborations with Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin, Tom Jones and the Carpenters, among many others. Bacharach penned more than 70 Top 40 hits - among them, "I Say A Little Prayer," "Walk On By" and "What The World Needs Now Is Love." He was 94 years old. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.