When you think of ballet, Black Sabbath probably doesn't come to mind

Good morning. A Martínez. When you think ballet, perhaps you imagine Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky or maybe...
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PARANOID")
BLACK SABBATH: (Singing) Finished with my woman...
MARTÍNEZ: ...Black Sabbath. A ballet featuring music from the heavy metal band opens later this year in England. The band - they're all in. The guitarist Tony Iommi told the BBC he appreciates the art form, even if he hasn't yet been to a ballet. Hey, there was a "Black Swan" movie, so why not a Black Sabbath ballet? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.