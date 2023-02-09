When you think of ballet, Black Sabbath probably doesn't come to mind

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. A Martínez. When you think ballet, perhaps you imagine Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky or maybe...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PARANOID")

BLACK SABBATH: (Singing) Finished with my woman...

MARTÍNEZ: ...Black Sabbath. A ballet featuring music from the heavy metal band opens later this year in England. The band - they're all in. The guitarist Tony Iommi told the BBC he appreciates the art form, even if he hasn't yet been to a ballet. Hey, there was a "Black Swan" movie, so why not a Black Sabbath ballet? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.