Jazz Night in America: On the List

Updated March 6, 2023 at 10:11 AM ET

Jazz Night in America is a radio and video documentary series that goes deep on stories across the jazz diaspora. On the List shakes loose our staff's favorite new releases every month — from traditional tunes to avant-garde adventures to electronic experiments, we'll keep our ears open in order to present you with a selection of the genre's newly-mined gems. These songs represent just a small sampling of the music released by jazz artists around the world; we hope that as we share our discoveries you feel inspired to embark on your own exploration of what's new. (If you'd like to hear the music featured on Jazz Night in America, we've got that, too.)

Stream via Apple Music or Spotify.

Our favorites from February 2023:

Nadia Washington, "Hope Resurgence"

Brandee Younger, "You're A Girl For One Man Only"

Hiromi, Tomoaki Baba, Shun Ishiwaka, "First Note"

Ben Wendel feat. Elena Pinderhughes, "Speak Joy"

Gretchen Parloto & Lionel Loueke, "I Miss You"

Evan Marien, Dana Hawkins, "Ikgai"

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, Nate Smith, "Sticking to My Guns"

Peppermint Harris, "I'm Writing To You Baby"

Mark Guiliana, "Mischief"

Theo Croker feat. Ego Ella May, Jeff Parker, "Somethin'"

Jean-Michel Pilc, "Leaving"

Chris Potter, "You Gotta Move - Live"

Braxton Cook, "Black Mona Lisa"

Gabriel Da Rosa, "Cachaça"

Walter Smith III, "Mother Stands For Comfort"

Sam Gendel, "SWV Medley"

Christian McBride, New Jawn, "Moonchild"

Lettuce, Count Basie, Talib Kweli, "Didn't You"

Jeremy Pelt, "Slow Hot Wind"

Petros Klampanis, Thomas Konstaniou, Kristjan Randalu, Ziv Ravitz & Alexandros Arkadopoulos, "Disoriented"

Herve Samb, "Song KO"

Bokani Dyer, "Resonance of Truth"

