Priti Krishtel: How can we reform the outdated US patent system to lower drug prices?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Bucking The System.

The U.S. patent system was designed to foster innovation and serve the public good. But it's no longer working as intended. Lawyer Priti Krishtel explains the consequences and how to change that.

About Priti Krishtel

Priti Krishtel is a lawyer and health justice advocate. She is the cofounder and co-executive director of I-MAK, an organization of lawyers that work in nearly 50 countries to find and expose those who use patent systems to drive up drug prices.

Prior to founding I-MAK, she worked in health law in the United States and India.

Krishtel earned a B.A. in political science from the University of California, Berkeley and her J.D. from New York University.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

