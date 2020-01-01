The 'Morning Edition' Staff

Updated February 3, 2023 at 11:08 AM ET

You've met the hosts of Morning Edition — Steve Inskeep, Leila Fadel, Michel Martin and A Martínez. Who else works on the show? Here are some brief bios:

Reena Advani is an editor who books guests, writes copy for the hosts and edits interviews. Reena was part of the team responsible for the show's special series marking 1979 as a seminal year in the Muslim world. She has brought a variety of voices to Morning Edition's air — including Jordan's King Abdullah II, tennis stars Andre Agassi and Serena Williams, former director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency Mohamed ElBaradei, one-time California gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman, actor Robert Duvall and many authors and chefs. Prior to joining Morning Edition, Reena was a producer on NPR's foreign desk for 10 years. Reena is an East West Center fellow and participated in its first U.S.-Korea journalists' exchange. She has trained journalists in Nepal and serves as a mentor to Asian-American journalists.

Erika A. Aguilar is the Executive Producer of Morning Edition and Up First. She comes to NPR from KQED, where she helped launch key journalism projects such as Consider This, On Our Watch and a housing reporting desk. Erika has held various editorial positions in public media including reporting for KPCC in Los Angeles and KUT in Austin. She also worked a short stint for the local CBS TV news station in Austin. When she isn't in the newsroom, Erika is mentoring with NPR's Next Generation Radio Project. She is a journalism and history graduate of Texas State University. She was born and raised in San Antonio making her a Spurs fan forever. She believes in teamwork, Monday mornings and Selena.

Claudia Peschiutta is a supervising editor for Morning Edition and Up First and leads the West Coast team. She covered local news in the Greater Los Angeles area for about two decades as a reporter at KFWB and KNX, where she served as the LA City Hall bureau chief. Her coverage of the pandemic was recognized by CCNMA, which named her the Latina Journalist of the Year (2021). This newshound does have a life outside of work. Claudia loves to travel, sing karaoke and eat good food (hopefully prepared by someone else).

Ziad Buchh is a producer at Morning Edition. Ziad's introduction to NPR was through an internship with Weekend All Things Considered in 2018, where he immediately stood out for his ability to get people's lunch orders correct. He also interned with WDET in Detroit, and Michigan Radio in Ann Arbor, and served as Editor-in-Chief of the Michigan Journal, his college paper. Ziad has received many awards, just not for journalism. He tweets sports takes and the occasional awful photoshop attempt at @ZiadBuchh.

Chad Campbell is a producer for Morning Edition — a job he first held as a much younger man in the late 1990s. He prefers the overnight shift where he can line produce the show or direct the live broadcast - but occasional stints in the daylight allow him to work on more creative projects like these: A fun collaboration about the legacy of the NYC studio started by Jimi Hendrix. A profile of Hungry for Music and its mission to collect unwanted musical instruments and get them into the hands of thankful young musicians. And reporting two pieces from the California coast on foraging for seaweed and work being done to save the abalone. When not making radio, Chad is most likely spending time with his wife and kids - sleeping - enjoying a good meal - or playing volleyball. He tries never to tweet.

Kelley L. Dickens is an award-winning journalist and the Deputy Executive Producer for Morning Edition and Up First. In the midst of the 2020 pandemic, Kelley started her career at NPR. She's worked on pieces about the impacts of COVID, the work to restore land to a family in California, and how photographers in Atlanta are working to make kids' wildest dreams come true. Before working in radio, Kelley spent the majority of her journalism career in TV news. She was previously a news director in South Bend, IN., and a producer and reporter in Detroit, Flint, MI., and Norfolk, VA.

Barry Gordemer is an award-winning senior producer. He has helped produce coverage of two Persian Gulf wars, presidential elections, the Sept. 11 attacks and Hurricane Katrina. He's also produced many of the show's profiles of actors, musicians and writers. In 1999, Barry received special recognition from the George Foster Peabody Awards. A year later he created sound effects for and performed on the CD Dreamosaurus. It received a Grammy nomination for best musical album for kids.

Milton Guevara (he/him) is a producer/director at Morning Edition and Up First. Before joining the team, he interned at NPR's Arts Desk and produced at KCRW in Los Angeles. He studied political science and religious studies at Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania. He also spent a semester at Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane, Morocco. Milton was born and raised in Tucson, Arizona.

Mansee Khurana is an Assistant Producer for Morning Edition and Up First. Previously, she's been the producer on the Network Booking and Special Coverage team, where she handled bookings for the five-hour Midterm Elections special coverage. Before that, she produced at Life Kit, and interned both at Throughline and the Education Desk. In a previous life, she was also a freelance reporter who wrote for The New York Times, NBC News and the Atlantic.

Olivia Hampton is an editor at Morning Edition and Up First. Currently based in Washington, D.C., Olivia has also reported from Europe and Asia. A French-American journalist, she broke news from across the Americas and all three branches of the US government at the AFP news agency for 11 years, covered the Pentagon as a producer for Japan's public broadcaster NHK TV and wrote for the Asahi Shimbun in Tokyo. Olivia obtained her Master's degree from Goldsmiths College, University of London in Transnational Communication & the Global Media, her Bachelors from American University in International Relations and her International Diploma from Sciences-Po Paris. She is most like a fish in water when covering or immersed in visual and performing arts.

Majd Al-Waheidi is the digital editor on Morning Edition, where she brings the show's journalism to online audiences. Previously, Al-Waheidi was a reporter for The New York Times in the Gaza Strip, where she reported about a first-of-its-kind Islamic dating site, and documented the human impact of the 2014 Israel-Gaza war in a collaborative visual project nominated for an Emmy Award. She also reported about Wikipedia censorship in Arabic for Rest of World magazine, and investigated the abusive working conditions of TikTok content moderators for Business Insider. Al-Waheidi has worked at the International Center for Religion & Diplomacy, and holds a master's degree in Arab Studies from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service. A native of Gaza, she speaks Arabic and some French, and is studying Farsi.

Taylor Haney is a producer with interests in international affairs and music. In 2022, he produced stories with his Morning Edition colleagues from Afghanistan and Tunisia. He has covered elections, Hurricane Harvey and his own family. As a Fulbright fellow, he studied Tibetan music in Dharamshala, India. Before joining NPR, he interned for KPCC in Pasadena, Calif., and earned a master's degree from USC's Annenberg School of Journalism.

Phil Harrell is an award-winning producer who started at NPR in 1999. Harrell has worked on a variety of shows and has produced a little bit of everything—from politics to pop music. For Weekend Edition, he worked through the night to produce mini-documentaries about the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster and the legacy of President Ronald Reagan. Harrell got his start in radio as a rock 'n' roll DJ/program director at progressive station WRNR in Annapolis, MD. He later co-created the Bob Edwards Show for XM and Bob Edwards Weekend for PRI. Harrell is a graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park.

Shelby Hawkins is a producer who joined Morning Edition at the beginning of 2022. Before joining NPR, she interned in Chicago at WBEZ's audio news desk where she focused on arts and culture. She also co-produced documentary film, Sankofa Chicago, which won best educational film at Cannes World Film Festival. She holds an MA in Civic Media from Columbia College Chicago, and a BA in Multimedia Photojournalism and Biology from the same university. In her free time she works on puzzles and tries to keep her plants alive.

Jan Johnson is an editor who arrived at NPR in October 2020, just in time to jump in on writing and editing content for special coverage of the presidential election. Building on a pretty nifty history of chasing politics, crime and courts, summits, storms, and space flights, Jan has edited recent NPR stories on topics ranging from the war in Ukraine to Utah raptor research. In her past lives, Jan was an anchor, host, and executive editor for Westwood One News, a newscast anchor at NPR and NBC Radio News, an assistant managing editor at AP, and a manager and anchor at major market stations from Phoenix to Tampa.

Kaity Kline is a producer at Morning Edition in New Jersey. She started in radio at her college station where she hosted a late-night rock show for three years. While there, she hosted/produced a show that won a Gracie award for the best student talk show. Kaity started at NPR as an intern at Here & Now in 2019, covering the 2020 election. She has worked at nearly every NPR news magazine show and as a producer at 1A. As a temp, she launched the NPR video game column Join The Game. When she's not at work, Kaity likes playing video games, sleeping, and eating delicious snacks. She tweets sometimes at @kaitykline.

Iman Maani is a producer at Morning Edition and Up First. She got her start in radio as an intern at North Country Public Radio where she produced and reported on original news stories. She graduated from St. Lawrence University with majors in Global Studies and Sociology. Iman is Iranian Chilean and was born and raised in China.

Nina Kravinsky has been a producer at Morning Edition since 2019. Previously, she produced and reported award-winning stories for the evening news on WORT, a community radio station in Madison, WI. She also produced in the field and wrote scripts at PBS Wisconsin's state politics roundup program, Here and Now. She graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison with majors in Spanish and political science, and spent time abroad studying human rights and international politics in Buenos Aires. She tweets @ninakravinsky.

HJ Mai is an award-winning journalist who joined Morning Edition as an editor in 2019. Before joining NPR, he worked for the German Press Agency (DPA) and WTOP. Over the course of his career, he has worked as an editor and reporter covering politics, business and sports for various American and European publications. After leaving his native Germany, HJ studied journalism at the University of Oregon. He speaks fluent German and you can find him each fall attending the annual Oregon-Washington football game. He tweets at @HJ_Mai.

Claire Murashima is a producer at Morning Edition and Up First. Claire was born and raised in Orange County, CA; went to high school in Chapel Hill, NC and graduated from Calvin University in Grand Rapids, MI. She got her start in media by being the self-proclaimed #1 fan of How I Built This, which led her to do freelance research for 30 episodes. She's interned and temped for Michigan Radio and NPR's Team Atlas, producing promos for NPR podcasts. Claire has reported on multigenerational households and a small town in Norway that doesn't see the sun for 2.5 months. She likes talking about faith and riding her bike, and she'd love to chat if you're considering a career in public radio.

Vince Pearson is a supervising producer and has been with Morning Edition since 2006. His responsibilities include editing and producing pieces, directing, and coordinating the show's music coverage. Before Morning Edition, Vince worked at All Things Considered for a year, and prior to that, he worked at NPR stations in California, Utah and Washington, D.C.

Amra Pasic is an editor at Morning Edition and Up First. Prior to joining NPR, Amra has lived and worked in Europe, the Middle East and Canada. For a decade, she worked at Al Jazeera English as a news editor focusing on a wide-range of global stories. Among other organizations, she has also worked at Canada's Global News and CBC Radio. She holds a Master's degree in International Journalism from University of London - City, and a Bachelor's degree in Media, Physics, and Arts from Macalester College in M.N.. She is a multilingual journalist, who loves to travel at every opportunity.

Lilly Quiroz is a producer for Morning Edition and Up First. After she graduated with a dual bachelor's degree in journalism and German from Texas Tech University, she began an internship with NPR's Weekend All Things Considered where she helped with their award-winning breaking news coverage of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. She has reported about sex education for NPR's Life Kit and reported about family separations at the border in Spanish. She loves to travel and learn about cultures and languages. She sometimes tweets at @lillyevy.

Arezou Rezvani is an editor and was the founding editor of Up First. She coordinated much of Morning Edition's 2016 presidential election coverage, traveling to battleground states to hear from voters across the political spectrum. When there isn't a turbulent election to cover, she follows developments around national security, modern warfare, and international affairs. Arezou has edited Steve Inskeep's reporting in Iran. In 2014, she led an investigation into the Pentagon's 1033 program, which supplies local law enforcement with surplus military-grade weapons and vehicles. The findings were cited during a Homeland Security Senate Committee hearing. Arezou is a graduate of USC's Annenberg School of Journalism and the University of California, Davis. She speaks Persian and conversational French. She tweets at @ArezouRezvani.

Lindsay Totty is a producer/director for Morning Edition. He's responsible for selecting the music that airs at the end of each segment, and directs the live broadcast of the show from the control room of Studio 31. Lindsay started in radio as a DJ on the campus station at Amherst College, where he studied English and graduated magna cum laude. He live-tweets concerts and explains the jokes behind the Morning Edition music interludes at @lindsaytotty.

Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021. She covers any and all news that breaks throughout the morning on the East Coast, runs the show's social media accounts and works with journalists across the newsroom to amplify their reporting on NPR.org. Rachel has written hundreds of breaking news and feature stories since joining NPR as a National Desk intern in 2019. She's also reported for the national newscast, curated radio content for NPR One, contributed to the daily and coronavirus newsletters, live-blogged the 2020 election and tracked every state's COVID-19 restrictions and reopenings. Rachel is a graduate of Yale University, where she studied American history and served as the editor in chief of the Yale Daily News. She previously reported for the media startup NewsGuard Technologies and the business section of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. You can find her on Twitter at @rachel_treisman or in public petting every dog in sight.

Lisa Weiner is a line-producer on Morning Edition. For NPR, she's covered the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and traveled to Ukraine to cover the Russian invasion in 2022. Prior to joining NPR, she held positions as an Editor at WTOP-FM, as an engineer at Radio Free Asia and recorded audio books for the Library of Congress. Lisa has a Master's Degree in Audio Technology from American University. She got her start in radio working the late-night shift as a student DJ in the basement of WRUR-FM at the University of Rochester. Lisa has lived in Tel Aviv, Israel and Budapest, Hungary.

Julie Depenbrock (she/her) is a producer on Morning Edition. Previously, she worked at The Washington Post and on WAMU's Kojo Nnamdi Show. Depenbrock holds a master's in journalism with a focus in investigative reporting from the University of Maryland. Before she became a journalist, she was a first grade teacher in Rosebud, South Dakota. Depenbrock double-majored in French and English at Lafayette College. She has a particular interest in covering education, LGBTQ issues and the environment.

Ally Schweitzer is an editor on Morning Edition and Up First. She edited the show's coverage of voters in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Nevada ahead of the 2022 midterms, and she has overseen segments about predatory mortgage loans, dollar stores, corporate profits, gun laws, and abortion. Before joining NPR in October 2022, Ally worked for eight years at NPR member station WAMU, where she covered housing and the economy in the Washington, D.C. region. She also wrote about music and culture for nearly a decade, contributing to NPR, the Washington Post, WAMU, and Washington City Paper. Ally can be found off-hours dancing to house music and roughhousing with her kid.

