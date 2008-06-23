© 2023 Public Radio East
Mississippi River Reclaims Floodplain in Parts of Mo.

By Adam Allington
Published June 23, 2008 at 4:00 PM EDT

Missouri forecasters said Monday the flooded Mississippi River is about to stop rising.

That news likely spells victory for some communities whose levees held, and successfully fended off the surging floodwaters. Other towns were not so lucky, however.

In rural Lincoln County, virtually all of the region's primary levees failed. This caused the river to reclaim tens of thousands of acres of floodplain.

Adam Allington reports from member station KWMU in St. Louis.

Adam Allington
