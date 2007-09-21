© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Protesters Call for Justice for Jena 6

By Audie Cornish
Published September 21, 2007 at 6:00 AM EDT

The so-called Jena 6 refers to a group of black teenagers in Jena, La., accused of fighting a white classmate. The boys were initially facing charges of attempted murder for the brawl. Prosecutors say they are fighting for a forgotten victim. But civil rights protesters argue Jena school and law enforcement officials are dealing out harsh justice to the African-American teens while overlooking their white schoolmates who hung nooses to intimidate the black teens.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Audie Cornish
Over two decades of journalism, Audie Cornish has become a recognized and trusted voice on the airwaves as co-host of NPR's flagship news program, All Things Considered.
See stories by Audie Cornish