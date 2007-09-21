Protesters Call for Justice for Jena 6

The so-called Jena 6 refers to a group of black teenagers in Jena, La., accused of fighting a white classmate. The boys were initially facing charges of attempted murder for the brawl. Prosecutors say they are fighting for a forgotten victim. But civil rights protesters argue Jena school and law enforcement officials are dealing out harsh justice to the African-American teens while overlooking their white schoolmates who hung nooses to intimidate the black teens.

