Why Animated Content Is Thriving During The Pandemic (Rebroadcast)

The pandemic has changed many things in our lives, and entertainment is no exception. Fans can no longer attend live shows and concerts. The production of live-action television shows and movies halted. But the creation of animated films and television is particularly suited for a socially-distant working world.

Find our conversation about ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ here.

The animation industry hasn’t suffered the same job loss rate that its live-action counterpart has, nor is it struggling with a stop-start schedule amid the third wave of COVID-19 currently hitting the United States. In fact, one of its biggest challenges has simply been internet speed.

And of course, the history of animated shows and televisions is long and beloved. Avatar experienced another surge of affection after it dropped on Netflix earlier this year.

Why is animation having a moment amid the pandemic? And how will this affect its future?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5