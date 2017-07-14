Man Gets Trapped Inside ATM In Texas

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. After hearing this, visiting the ATM may never be the same. So people were using a cash machine in Texas when something weird came out of the receipt slot. It was a note that said, please help. I'm stuck in here, and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss. There was a number. Finally, someone called. And a man stuck inside the ATM was rescued. KZTV in Texas reports the guy was doing maintenance work - not clear if someone had to pay a transaction fee to get him out. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

