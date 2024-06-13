© 2024 Public Radio East
History Here
A quilting pattern unique to the Core Sound

By Ryan Shaffer
Published June 13, 2024 at 12:24 PM EDT
How one binds a quilt top, batting and the backing is a fundamental for quilting, and there hundreds of ways to do it. Some take closely sew along or within the quilt top's pattern. Others disregard it and sew "all over."

On the Core Sound, a unique all-over pattern arose known as the "Core Sound Cross." Pam Morris with the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Islands details the pattern in this episode of History Here. While examining a feed sack quilt (a quilt in which the backing is literally an old feed sack), Morris describes the design as dividing a square into triangles and delicately sewing lines in different directions for each of the triangles. The point at which the triangles meet creates an "X" or cross, where the pattern gets its name.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
