An 800-year-old canoe in Onslow County

By Ryan Shaffer
Published February 23, 2024 at 2:43 PM EST

It's the centerpiece at the Onslow County Museum in Richlands — a 38-foot dugout canoe that is more than 800 years old.

Unearthed from the waters of the New River in the 1960s, the canoe is made from a single cypress log. According to its rings, the tree was 200 years old at the time of its harvesting.

In this episode of History Here, Director Lisa Whitman-Grice shares how Native Americans made the canoe. They used fire to burn portions and then scraped out the charred wood.

History Here
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
