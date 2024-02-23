An 800-year-old canoe in Onslow County

It's the centerpiece at the Onslow County Museum in Richlands — a 38-foot dugout canoe that is more than 800 years old.

Unearthed from the waters of the New River in the 1960s, the canoe is made from a single cypress log. According to its rings, the tree was 200 years old at the time of its harvesting.

In this episode of History Here, Director Lisa Whitman-Grice shares how Native Americans made the canoe. They used fire to burn portions and then scraped out the charred wood.