© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
History Here

The nation's first Black female novelist

By Ryan Shaffer
Published January 11, 2024 at 1:01 PM EST
Above the kitchen at the John Wheeler House in Murfreesboro is one of the rooms where Hannah Crafts likely stayed while she was enslaved.
Ryan Shaffer
/
PRE News & Ideas
Above the kitchen at the John Wheeler House in Murfreesboro is one of the rooms where Hannah Crafts likely stayed while enslaved.

Hannah Crafts is the first-known Black female novelist in the U.S. She began writing her novel in 1851 as a slave in northeastern North Carolina and finished it after escaping to the North.

Her novel, The Bondwoman’s Narrative, wasn’t published until 2003, more than 150 years after she began writing it. Born Hannah Bond, the author wrote the book under the pen name Hannah Crafts.

Gregg Hecimovich is an English professor at Furman University and author of the recently published biography The Life and Times of Hannah Crafts. He spent two decades researching the novel and its author, and in 2013, he confirmed the author’s identity as Hannah Bond, a house slave for the Wheelers, a prominent family in Murfreesboro, N.C.

History Here
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer