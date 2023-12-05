© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News
History Here

The Gatling Gun

By Ryan Shaffer
Published December 5, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST
A Gatling gun on display at the Murfreesboro Historical Association.
Ryan Shaffer
/
PRE News & Ideas
A Gatling gun on display at the Murfreesboro Historical Association.

Richard Jordan Gatling of Murfreesboro, N.C, had many inventions, including a rice-sowing machine, a screw propeller for steamboats and improvements to the toilet. But he is best known for the Gatling gun, the first successful machine gun.

The Gatling gun was invented at the start of the Civil War in 1861. As the story goes, according to James Moore, president of the Murfreesboro Historical Association, Gatling wanted to create a weapon so efficient that it would discourage people from fighting wars ever again.

Though not adopted by either the North or the South, the hand-cranked, ten barrelled gun was widely used in the expansion of European empires, namely the British empire in India.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
