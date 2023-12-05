A plane before the Wright brothers?

James Henry Gatling first attempted his flying machine in 1873, thirty years before the Wright brothers took off at Kitty Hawk. With a long narrow center, a kitchen chair, and various wires and pedals, the design was bulky.

Gatling launched the plane from a raised platform atop a cotton gin, about 12 feet off the ground. The plane remained in the air for about 100 feet before rapidly falling to ground. It was more of a glide than it was a flight. Though Gatling suffered minor injuries, the plane was severely damaged and returned to the barn.

President of the Murfreesboro Historical Association James Moore walks us through the story.