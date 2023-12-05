© 2023 Public Radio East
A plane before the Wright brothers?

By Ryan Shaffer
Published December 5, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST
James Henry Gatling attempted his first flight (or rather glide) in 1873, thirty years before the Wright brothers took off at Kitty Hawk.

James Henry Gatling first attempted his flying machine in 1873, thirty years before the Wright brothers took off at Kitty Hawk. With a long narrow center, a kitchen chair, and various wires and pedals, the design was bulky.

Gatling launched the plane from a raised platform atop a cotton gin, about 12 feet off the ground. The plane remained in the air for about 100 feet before rapidly falling to ground. It was more of a glide than it was a flight. Though Gatling suffered minor injuries, the plane was severely damaged and returned to the barn.

President of the Murfreesboro Historical Association James Moore walks us through the story.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
