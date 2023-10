What do you see in the image above? Do you see a candle holder? Or a pie crimper? How about a pair of brass knuckles?

The Cowan Musuem in Kenansville is home to a array of nifty inventions and oddities, including a 7-in-1 kitchen tool. But, the museum's curators may need to reevaluate what the device actually is.

The museum's director, Robin Grotke, talks us through this one of a kind invention.