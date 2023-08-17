© 2023 Public Radio East
History Here

Fred's head

By Ryan Shaffer
Published August 17, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT

The story of Fred the fire horse has become folklore in New Bern. Fred served in the city's volunteer fire department from 1908 to 1925, pulling carts and responding to fires.

Back before 911, sprinkler systems, and red fire alarms in every building, New Bern had a system of bells to alert firemen of where to go. Five bells were spread around the city, each with a different pitch. As Ray Smith, volunteer guide at the New Bern Fireman's Museum, says, Fred knew where to go when a bell sounded.

Fred's driver and caretaker was John Taylor, a black man who was not allowed to join the crew because of his race. Fred died in 1925 of a heart attack after responding to a false alarm. Taylor died a few weeks later, also of a heart attack.

Fred's stuffed head and the history of John Taylor are on display at the New Bern Fireman's Museum.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
