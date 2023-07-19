Surf's up in NC

On display at the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort is a replica of a homemade surfboard from Burke Bridgers, an early 1900s pioneering surfer. Bridgers and other surfers experimented with different board shapes and materials, confident they could translate the Pacific craze to the Atlantic.

Ben Wunderly, an education curator at the Maritime Museum, walks us through the history of surfing in North Carolina.

