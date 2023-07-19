© 2023 Public Radio East
History Here

Surf's up in NC

By Ryan Shaffer
Published July 19, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT

On display at the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort is a replica of a homemade surfboard from Burke Bridgers, an early 1900s pioneering surfer. Bridgers and other surfers experimented with different board shapes and materials, confident they could translate the Pacific craze to the Atlantic.

Ben Wunderly, an education curator at the Maritime Museum, walks us through the history of surfing in North Carolina.

History Here is a production of Public Radio East, sharing stories about Eastern North Carolina's history from local museums.

History Here
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
