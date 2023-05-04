© 2023 Public Radio East
History Here

A 200-year-old duel documented in merchant's ledger

By Ryan Shaffer
Published May 4, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT
Stanly-Spaight duel__HH.JPG
Ryan Shaffer
/
PRE News & Ideas
Jim Hodges, a curator at the New Bern Historical Society, studies the collection of historical books and documents collected by the historical society, including the John Oliver ledger, which recorded the infamous Stanly-Spaight duel.

"Killed in a duel with Mr. John Stanley at the fourth fire. I was present and saw him fall." - J. Oliver

Those are the words written in John Oliver's ledger. Oliver was a merchant in New Bern who had accounts with many of the town's political powerhouses, including Richard Dobbs-Spaight, North Carolina's eighth governor and an American Founding Father.

He died on September 6, 1802, in New Bern in a duel with his long-standing political rival John Stanley. What is perhaps the only surviving written account of the duel is in John Oliver's ledger. The ledger is stored in the archives of the New Bern Historical Society. Curator Jim Hodges tells the tale.

Ryan Shaffer
