NC State takes on undefeated South Carolina today in women's Final Four

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published April 5, 2024 at 8:44 AM EDT
North Carolina State's Aziaha James shoots during a practice for an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland.
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP Photo
North Carolina State's Aziaha James shoots during a practice for an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland.

The NC State Women’s Basketball team plays today in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

The no. 3-seeded team takes on the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in Cleveland. The Wolfpack has already taken down some elite teams, including no. 1 Texas and no. 2 Stanford.

The Gamecocks have won 60 straight games and aiming for their second national title in three years.

The last time the Gamecocks lost was four years ago against NC State. Tip-off tonight at 7:00.
PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer