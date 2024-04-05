NC State takes on undefeated South Carolina today in women's Final Four

The NC State Women’s Basketball team plays today in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

The no. 3-seeded team takes on the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in Cleveland. The Wolfpack has already taken down some elite teams, including no. 1 Texas and no. 2 Stanford.

The Gamecocks have won 60 straight games and aiming for their second national title in three years.

The last time the Gamecocks lost was four years ago against NC State. Tip-off tonight at 7:00.

