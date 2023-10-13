Stein files brief in federal student loan case

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein urged a federal appeals court yesterday to uphold the U.S. Department of Education’s authority to discharge or forgive student loans.

The case involves for profit colleges challenging the Dept. of Education’s “Borrower’s Defense Rule, which forgives federal loans for students if their school engaged in certain misconduct.

“The borrower defense rule is essential to protecting students from predatory, for-profit colleges that trick students to take out loans without giving them the value of the education they paid for,” Stein said. “We need this tool to defend students."

North Carolina is joining 22 other states in a friend-of-the-court brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in Career Colleges and Schools of Texas v. U.S. Department of Education, et al.

The attorney general will be Eastern North Carolina today, as part of his ongoing campaign tour.

Stein plans on holding events in Rocky Mount and Elizabeth City State this morning and events in both Greenville and Wilson County this evening.