Campaign filings show Robinson, Stein lead gubernatorial fundraising

The leading candidates for North Carolina governor have turned in their campaign finance reports for the first half of the year.

They show Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein and Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson are the top fundraisers so far. Their numbers are in line with what they previously announced in July.

Reports also show GOP candidate and State Treasurer Dale Folwell gave his campaign a $1 million loan, which is most of what he raised.

Among other Republicans, Mark Walker's campaign said it raised $554,000 and that Andy Wells gave his campaign a $51,000 loan. Wells announced his bid less than two weeks ago. Campaign reports were due Friday.

Also from last week's filings, Stein's campaign committee says it lost over $50,000 from a “sophisticated scam” that targeted a campaign vendor. The transaction was dated a week after Stein announced his bid in January. The campaign report called it a “fraudulent wire transfer payment.” A campaign spokesperson said yesterday the vendor “fell victim” to the scam and filed a report with the FBI. The campaign says it spent over $1.3 million on expenses from January through June.