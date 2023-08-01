© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PRE News

Campaign filings show Robinson, Stein lead gubernatorial fundraising

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published August 1, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT

The leading candidates for North Carolina governor have turned in their campaign finance reports for the first half of the year.

They show Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein and Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson are the top fundraisers so far. Their numbers are in line with what they previously announced in July.

Reports also show GOP candidate and State Treasurer Dale Folwell gave his campaign a $1 million loan, which is most of what he raised.

Among other Republicans, Mark Walker's campaign said it raised $554,000 and that Andy Wells gave his campaign a $51,000 loan. Wells announced his bid less than two weeks ago. Campaign reports were due Friday.

Also from last week's filings, Stein's campaign committee says it lost over $50,000 from a “sophisticated scam” that targeted a campaign vendor. The transaction was dated a week after Stein announced his bid in January. The campaign report called it a “fraudulent wire transfer payment.” A campaign spokesperson said yesterday the vendor “fell victim” to the scam and filed a report with the FBI. The campaign says it spent over $1.3 million on expenses from January through June.

PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer