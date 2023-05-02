© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News

Hurricanes face-off against N.J. Devils in Round 2 of NHL playoffs

By Associated Press
Published May 2, 2023
Carolina Hurricanes
Adam Hunger
/
Associated Press
New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid, front left, makes a save in front of New York Rangers right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the third period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, May 1, 2023, in Newark, N.J

The Hurricanes are in the second round of the NHL playoffs, despite playing without injured forwards Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen. Svechnikov tore his ACL in March, while Teravainen broke his hand in Game 2 against the New York Islanders.

They advanced with an overtime victory on the road in Game 6 set up by Derek Stepan and finished by fellow veteran depth forward Paul Stastny, who scored the winning goal.

Carolina will face New Jersey after the Devils beat the New York Rangers in Game 7 of their first-round series. Dougie Hamilton faces his former team, which won the Timo Meier sweepstakes. Now they meet for a spot in the East final.

