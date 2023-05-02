Hurricanes face-off against N.J. Devils in Round 2 of NHL playoffs

The Hurricanes are in the second round of the NHL playoffs, despite playing without injured forwards Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen. Svechnikov tore his ACL in March, while Teravainen broke his hand in Game 2 against the New York Islanders.

They advanced with an overtime victory on the road in Game 6 set up by Derek Stepan and finished by fellow veteran depth forward Paul Stastny, who scored the winning goal.

Carolina will face New Jersey after the Devils beat the New York Rangers in Game 7 of their first-round series. Dougie Hamilton faces his former team, which won the Timo Meier sweepstakes. Now they meet for a spot in the East final.