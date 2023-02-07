© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News

State board approves new charter school in Craven County, rejects 1 in Wake County

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published February 7, 2023 at 8:08 AM EST
Stephanie Johnson works with a student at the Renaissance Academy, a charter school in Lehi, Utah.
Dan Krauss for NPR
Stephanie Johnson works with a student at the Renaissance Academy, a charter school in Lehi, Utah.

Six new charter schools were approved Thursday that will open in 2024. The State Board of Education unanimously approved two new charter schools in Mecklenburg County and one each in Craven, Cumberland, Henderson and Wake counties.

In a separate vote, the board unanimously declined an application from Heritage Collegiate Leadership Academy of Wake County. A charter school in Bertie County operated by HCLA in Bertie County was found to have academic issue and non-compliance issues. The board last year attempted to close the Bertie County charter school, but instead transferred its charter to another organization.

Charter schools are publicly funded but do not have to follow some of the same rules of traditional public schools. There are more than 200 charter schools in North Carolina.

Three of the approved charter schools will be part of a national network funded by Charlotte-based Movement Mortgage. Movement seeks to open 100 schools across the nation, the Charlotte Observer previously reported.

PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
