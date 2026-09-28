Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Writer's Group

Writer's Group

This monthly writing group is a place for writers to talk honestly about the process, exchange ideas, learn from one another, and keep moving forward. Writers of all genres and experience levels are welcome, whether you are working on your first story or your tenth book.

Call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 for more information!

Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Neuse Regional Libraries
2525277066
nrl@neuselibrary.org
neuselibrary.org

Artist Group Info

Kristy Kelly
https://www.kristykelly.com/
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.
Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org
https://www.neuselibrary.org/