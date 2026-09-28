Writer's Group
Writer's Group
This monthly writing group is a place for writers to talk honestly about the process, exchange ideas, learn from one another, and keep moving forward. Writers of all genres and experience levels are welcome, whether you are working on your first story or your tenth book.
Call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 for more information!
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Neuse Regional Libraries
2525277066
nrl@neuselibrary.org
Artist Group Info
Kristy Kelly
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org