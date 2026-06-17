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Public Radio East
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New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Women Together For 250 years: A Community Yarn Bomb Celebrating America's 250th Anniversary

Women Together For 250 years: A Community Yarn Bomb Celebrating America's 250th Anniversary

This July, New Bern's bears are being transformed into a city wide public art installation featuring handmade scarves and cowls made by local volunteers and will adorn bears throughout the city.

Bank of the Arts home of the Craven Arts Council
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Jul 31, 2026.

Event Supported By

Craven Arts Council & Gallery/Bank of the Arts
252.638.2577
info@cravenarts.org
Craven Arts Council &amp; Gallery, Inc

Artist Group Info

various
Bank of the Arts home of the Craven Arts Council
317 Middle Street
New Bern, North Carolina 28562
2526382577
info@cravenarts.org
cravenarts.org