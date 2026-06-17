Women Together For 250 years: A Community Yarn Bomb Celebrating America's 250th Anniversary
Women Together For 250 years: A Community Yarn Bomb Celebrating America's 250th Anniversary
This July, New Bern's bears are being transformed into a city wide public art installation featuring handmade scarves and cowls made by local volunteers and will adorn bears throughout the city.
Bank of the Arts home of the Craven Arts Council
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Jul 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Craven Arts Council & Gallery/Bank of the Arts
252.638.2577
info@cravenarts.org
Artist Group Info
various
Bank of the Arts home of the Craven Arts Council
317 Middle StreetNew Bern, North Carolina 28562
2526382577
info@cravenarts.org