Women in Excellence Reception in Carteret County

Community College

The League of Women Voters of Carteret County continues our tradition of honoring women of high standards who contribute to our community through their stellar work leadership and philanthropy. This year we are recognizing amazing women across different occupations who have been leaders, mentors, and provide inspiration and innovation for others. These individuals will be recognized as our 2026 Women in Excellence in Carteret County. All nominees will be recognized, and 4 winners will be announced at our annual Women’s Equality Day reception at the Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center Building, Carteret Community College, 3915 Arendell Street, on Thursday, August 20th, 5:30-7:30 pm. Our speaker with be Greta Quinn, Instructor at Carteret Community College.

President Norma Hall states that “Every year we celebrate Women’s Equality Day by recognizing the great work and positive impact that women have had in our community throughout the years, and we continue to support the vital role that women play in building our community that make it a better place to live. This celebration commemorates the anniversary of women winning the right to vote August 26th,1920.”

The reception is open to the public and the ticket cost is $25. Appetizers will be served and there will be a cash bar available. Registration and tickets can be found online on http://lwvcarteretcounty.org/ Please come and join us for an evening of fun and networking and meet these amazing women in our community!

