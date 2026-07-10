Festival Info:

Now in its fourth year, the Wilson Jazz Festival continues its tradition of bringing sensational programming to the increasingly vibrant streets of Downtown Wilson. At its heart, the festival is about community and accessibility. Thanks to our generous sponsors, we're proud to offer a full day of free events and keep main stage ticket prices refreshingly affordable. The beloved Second Line March returns, inviting everyone to join as we take to the streets following the final main stage performance at Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park (instruments, umbrellas, maracas, tambourines, beads, and parade props encouraged!). And by popular demand, the Jazz Jam Tent is back - your chance to connect and play alongside featured performers in this festival favorite.

Bojangles Main Stage Lineup:

4:30pm - 5:45pm Al Strong Quintet

6:15pm - 7:30pm Sidecar Social Club

8:00pm - 9:15pm Bittersweet Brass Band

Bojangles Main Stage Artist Bios:

Al Strong Quintet

The Al Strong Quintet is a powerhouse ensemble rooted in the vibrant jazz tradition, infused with the energy and innovation of contemporary sounds. Led by the multi-talented trumpeter, composer, and teaching artist Al Strong, the group is celebrated for its soulful performances, dynamic arrangements, and genre-blurring creativity.

A native of Washington, D.C., Strong has long set his roots in the Raleigh-Durham area and earned a reputation as a leading voice in modern jazz. With a sound that bridges classic swing, Afro-Cuban rhythms, and modern grooves, his artistic vision has captivated audiences worldwide. Al is a 2x Grammy Nominated contributor/producer and has had the pleasure of performing with some of modern music’s most notable figures; Aretha Franklin, Sullivan Fortner, Sigur Ros, Rissi Palmer, Kirk Whalum, Branford Marsalis, The Foreign Exchange, and Old Crow Medicine Show.



Sidecar Social Club

Spirited, stylish, and engaging, Sidecar Social Club is a shot of whiskey hitting your veins. Effortlessly crossing genres, their energetic performances transport audiences to surprising places—from the gritty underbelly of speakeasy jazz and wartime cabarets to Latin dance halls, the big band era, soulful R&B, and '50s rock. With infectious originals mixed into their sets, SSC delivers a fresh, artful take on both classic and contemporary music.

Known for their dynamic stage presence, SSC has performed at venues and events such as Artsplosure, The NC Governor's Ball, The South Carolina Jazz Festival, The Apex Jazz Festival, The North Carolina Museum of Art, and The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, as well as iconic spots like The Umstead Hotel, Kings Barcade, and MOTORCO. Whether creating an elegant atmosphere or igniting a lively celebration, Sidecar Social Club brings seasoned style and panache to every event, leaving audiences enthralled and entertained.

Bittersweet Brass Band

The Bittersweet Brass Band is the latest high-energy project from two-time Grammy-nominated trumpeter Al Strong. As the second brass band founded by Strong, this ensemble not only delivers an electrifying, modern take on the New Orleans brass band tradition, but also serves as a vital training ground for young, aspiring musicians—offering them real-world, professional performance experience while sharing the joy and cultural richness of New Orleans music. Blending the soulful roots of traditional brass band sounds with contemporary influences, Bittersweet Brass creates one of the most dynamic and engaging dance band experiences around.