Wei-Yi Yang in Recital | East Carolina Piano Festival 2026

"Be ready to wonder, wander to wherever the tune journeys. Behold the colors, atmosphere or memories that music may trigger if one listens with an open heart." — Wei-Yi Yang on his upcoming recital on June 30

Hailed as "sensational" by The New York Times, Wei-Yi has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and across four continents. His June 30 recital pairs Schubert and Prokofiev (including an unexpectedly songful side of Prokofiev drawn from his Cinderella) and closes with festival director Keiko Sekino joining him for Schubert's Fantasy in F minor, one of the great four-hand works in the repertoire.

It’s a recital you won’t want to miss! Get your tickets now:

$25 General | $10 Student | $60 Season Pass

Discounted group tickets for 6+ available via email: pianofestival@ecu.edu