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Wei-Yi Yang in Recital | East Carolina Piano Festival 2026

Wei-Yi Yang in Recital | East Carolina Piano Festival 2026

"Be ready to wonder, wander to wherever the tune journeys. Behold the colors, atmosphere or memories that music may trigger if one listens with an open heart." — Wei-Yi Yang on his upcoming recital on June 30

Hailed as "sensational" by The New York Times, Wei-Yi has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and across four continents. His June 30 recital pairs Schubert and Prokofiev (including an unexpectedly songful side of Prokofiev drawn from his Cinderella) and closes with festival director Keiko Sekino joining him for Schubert's Fantasy in F minor, one of the great four-hand works in the repertoire.

It’s a recital you won’t want to miss! Get your tickets now:
$25 General | $10 Student | $60 Season Pass
Discounted group tickets for 6+ available via email: pianofestival@ecu.edu

East Carolina University School of Music, A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall
10-60
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

East Carolina Piano Festival
pianofestival@ecu.edu
https://music.ecu.edu/summer/piano-festival/

Artist Group Info

Wei-Yi Yang
East Carolina University School of Music, A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall
10 St.
Greenville, North Carolina 27858
252 328 6851
darttw@ecu.edu
https://music.ecu.edu/