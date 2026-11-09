Walk with a Doc New Bern

Join us on Saturday, November 21st for our next Walk With a Doc event. This event will feature Denise Berry Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist at CarolinaEast Medical Center. Denise will be talking about diabetes and the risk of heart disease. We will meet at Creekside Park: 1821 Old Airport Road at 9:00 am. We meet at the second shelter, the Walking Trail Shelter which is on the right hand side across from the tennis courts. After a brief talk we will head out for a group walk. The entire length of the walk is approximately 1.5 miles. The terrain is fairly flat. Participants can walk all or part of the walk. People of all ages and all abilities are welcome. This is a free community event. We encourage you to bring your friends and family. In the event of rain or temperature less than 40 degrees we will meet at the front entrance of the New Bern Mall. For more information please visit our webpage: https://walkwithadoc.org/join-a-walk/locations/new-bern-north-carolina/.