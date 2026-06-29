Walk with a Doc New Bern

Join us on Saturday, July 18th, for our next Walk With a Doc event. This event will feature Jennifer Middleswarth, RN of the CarolinaEast Well-being Team who will be sharing essential strategies for incorporating mindfulness and wellness into our daily routine. We will meet at Creekside Park: 1821 Old Airport Road at 9:00 am. We meet at the second shelter, the Walking Trail Shelter. After a brief talk we will head out for a group walk. The entire length of the walk is approximately 1.5 miles. The terrain is fairly flat. Participants can walk all or part of the walk. People of all ages and all abilities are welcome. This is a free community event. We encourage you to bring your friends and family. In the event of rain or temperature > 90 degrees we plan to meet at the front entrance of the New Bern Mall. For more information please visit our webpage: https://walkwithadoc.org/join-a-walk/locations/new-bern-north-carolina/