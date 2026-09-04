Walk with a Doc New Bern

Join us on Saturday, September 19th, for our next Walk With a Doc event. This event will feature Dr. Deb Milkowski who will be talking about the myriad health benefits of a good night's sleep. We will meet at Creekside Park: 1821 Old Airport Road at 9:00 am. We meet at the second shelter, the Walking Trail Shelter. After a brief talk we will head out for a group walk. The entire length of the walk is approximately 1.5 miles. The terrain is fairly flat. Participants can walk all or part of the walk. People of all ages and all abilities are welcome. This is a free community event. We encourage you to bring your friends and family. In the event of rain, temperature < 40 or > 85 degrees we will meet at the front entrance of the New Bern Mall. For more information please visit our webpage: https://walkwithadoc.org/join-a-walk/locations/new-bern-north-carolina/