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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Walk with a Doc New Bern

Walk with a Doc New Bern

Join us on Saturday, May 16, for our next Walk With a Doc event. Danielle Draught COTA/L MS, CBIS, CRSP, LSVT of CarolinaEast and Wiley Hoover DPT of CarolinaEast will be discussing "Stroke Awareness and Recovery" to highlight Stroke Prevention Month. We will meet at Creekside Park: 1821 Old Airport Road at 9:00 am. We meet at the second shelter, the Walking Trail Shelter. After a brief talk we will head out for a group walk. The entire length of the walk is approximately 1.5 miles. The terrain is fairly flat. Participants can walk all or part of the walk. People of all ages and all abilities are welcome. This is a free community event. We encourage you to bring your friends and family. In the event of rain we plan to meet at the New Bern Mall. For more information please visit our webpage: https://walkwithadoc.org/join-a-walk/locations/new-bern-north-carolina/.

Walk With a Doc New Bern
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Walk with a Doc New Bern
https://walkwithadoc.org/join-a-walk/locations/new-bern-north-carolina/
Walk With a Doc New Bern
https://walkwithadoc.org/join-a-walk/locations/new-bern-north-carolina/