Walk with a Doc New Bern

Walk with a Doc is an international nonprofit organization started by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio. In 2005, Dr. Sabgir invited patients and community members to go for a walk with him. Since that first walk, the WWAD program has blossomed. Each event will start with a brief talk about a common medical condition. The talk will be given by a local health care professional. It is a chance for members of the community to ask questions in a low key environment where they don't feel pressured. After the talk, the group will head out for a walk. People of all ages and fitness levels are welcome. The walk is approximately 1.5 miles and the terrain is fairly flat. Participants can walk as much of the walk or as little as they like. Our event on August 15th will feature Mary Anderson, COTA/LCFPS, LSVT and colleagues from Occupational Therapy at CarolinaEast Medical Center. Out theme this month will be to "Step it Up" for our STEPtember challenge next month. Mary and the other occupational therapists will also be addressing fall prevention - a key topic to keeping us all safe and healthy! Meeting location: Creekside Park; 1821 Old Airport Rd; We meet at the second shelter - Walking Trail Shelter. This is on the right hand side across from the tennis courts. Time: 9am - 10am. In the event of inclement weather (rain; temp < 40 degrees or > 85 degrees) we will meet at the front entrance of the New Bern Mall.

