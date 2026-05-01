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Vote Your Voice

Vote Your Voice

The purpose of Voice Your Vote, scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon at the Beaufort County
Courthouse in Washington, is to take voters inside the process that ensures their right to vote
will be protected. The event will feature remarks from Kellie Hopkins, director of the Beaufort County Board of
Elections, and Beaufort County Sheriff Scott Hammonds. They will address the process of
conducting the election in the county and the measures being taken to ensure voter safety.

Beaufort County Court House
10:58 AM - 04:58 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Beaufort County Indivisible
2529171925
beaufortcountyindivisible@proton.me

Artist Group Info

dawndolson@gmail.com
Beaufort County Court House
112 W. Second Street
Washington, North Carolina 27889
2529171825
dawndolson@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122107657779484445&amp;set=a.122101927845484445