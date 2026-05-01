Vote Your Voice

The purpose of Voice Your Vote, scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon at the Beaufort County

Courthouse in Washington, is to take voters inside the process that ensures their right to vote

will be protected. The event will feature remarks from Kellie Hopkins, director of the Beaufort County Board of

Elections, and Beaufort County Sheriff Scott Hammonds. They will address the process of

conducting the election in the county and the measures being taken to ensure voter safety.