Understanding Eating Disorders and Treatments
Understanding Eating Disorders and Treatments
A trained Health Educator from the Lenoir County Public Health Department will come and share information about eating disorders: common types, visible signs, the negative effects, and appropriate treatments.
Seating will be limited. Call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 to reserve a seat.
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Lenoir County Health Department
252.526.4200
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org