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Understanding Eating Disorders and Treatments

Understanding Eating Disorders and Treatments

A trained Health Educator from the Lenoir County Public Health Department will come and share information about eating disorders: common types, visible signs, the negative effects, and appropriate treatments.

Seating will be limited. Call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 to reserve a seat.

Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Lenoir County Health Department
252.526.4200
https://lenoircountync.gov/health-department/
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.
Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org
https://www.neuselibrary.org/